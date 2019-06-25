Bel Suono piano trio to present show in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Bel Suono piano trio invites music lovers to enjoy a spectacular show at the Culture Center of State Security Service on December 20.

Russian piano players will present "The Magic of Three Kings" show, organized by MGM Production, Trend Life reported.

Bel Suono's piano show is a trio of virtuoso pianists who were educated at the Moscow State Conservatory and are laureates of national and international competitions. Bel Suono is an original mix of modern technologies and the best examples of classical and modern music, which makes the band unique in the whole world. The trio performs a variety of music - from world hits to completely new music, written specifically for the project.

In eight years of existence, Bel Suono released four albums – “Megapolis”, “Upgrade”, “Favorite” and “Passionate”. The albums include masterpieces of classical music performed by Bel Suono as well as their own compositions.

The musicians successfully tour not only in Russia, but also abroad - Israel, Monaco, Austria, Bulgaria, Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Poland, Latvia, Estonia.

The trio has performed at all the main stages of Russia including the State Kremlin Palace, Crocus City Hall, the Hall of Church Councils (two concerts in one day), the Great Hall of Moscow Conservatory, the Moscow International House of Music and performed at various large television projects and anniversary evenings.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of Baku, ASAN Service Centers, Ganjlik Mall and 28 Mall, as well as on www.iticket.az.



