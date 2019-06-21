"Steppe Man" film awarded in U.S.

By Azernews





"The Steppe Man", a film by the Azerbaijani director Shamil Aliyev, has won the Exceptional Merit prize at Depth of Field International Film Festival 2019 in the U.S.

The goal of the Depth of Field International Film Festival is to help the winners in this competition achieve recognition and distribution opportunities. Judges score entries on a performance scale and the winning entries are recognized and awarded not only for Best of Show, but also for two Awards of Excellence levels, two Awards of Merit levels, and a Kudos Endeavor Award.

Best of Show awards are granted to the top scoring entry/entries for each season; Awards of Excellence are granted to entries with truly exceptional artistic and technical achievements; and notable achievements are recognized at the Awards of Merit and Kudos Endeavor Award levels.

Over the past time, the “The Steppe Man” film was named best at five festivals. In particular, the movie won the prize at Near Nazareth Festival 2019 (Israel) in "Best Cast" nomination in June. In May, "The Steppe Man" was also named "Best Feature Film" at Florence Film Awards 2019 (Italy), European Screen Awards 2019 (Indonesia) and Oniros Film Awards 2019 (U.S.).

The film was also awarded with prizes in "Best Feature Film" and "Best Cameraman" nominations at Mahul Woods International Film Festival 2019 (India).

"The Steppe Man” was produced in 2012 at the Azerbaijanfilm studio by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The film has been screened at 37 international film festivals.

It was named "Best Feature Film" seven times. The film also won in such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor", "Creative Search". The Steppe Man film received a number of special diplomas and prizes, including the national prize "Humay".

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards.

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Hasanov, the director of photography is Rafig Guliyev, art directors are Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer is Rauf Aliyev, and producers are Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

