Stockholm through eyes of local artist

The city of Stockholm, also known as The Beauty on Water, is a fantastic travel destination, especially for history and culture lovers. It is an incredible city that you can explore either on foot or by boat.

Stockholm, the capital and largest city of Sweden, has inspired Azerbaijani artist Ayten Abdullayeva to create a series of wonderful paintings.

Her personal exhibition has opened at Art Tower Gallery, Trend Life reported.

The exhibition "Stockholm. Island on Columns" was co-organized by the Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan, Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO, Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and the Ministry of Culture.

With the assistance of the Swedish Embassy in Azerbaijan, Ayten Abdullayeva visited this country, where she got acquainted with the sights of Stockholm, and then displayed the whole range of feelings and impressions in her works.

Abdullaeva gladly shared her feelings about one of the most beautiful European cities.

"Monuments, squares, squares, embankment - everything shapes the mosaic that reflects the soul of the city," said the artist.

Colorful houses, beautiful landscapes, monuments, picturesque parks and numerous museums are reflected in the works of the Azerbaijani artist.

For Ayten, Stockholm is a very beautiful city full of neat houses, intertwining streets and friendly people.

The exhibition will run until June 12.

