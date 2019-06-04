Children's Day marked at Magsud Ibrahimbayov Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Children's Day was celebrated at Magsud Ibrahimbayov Center in Baku on June 3.

The event was co-organized by the Center, Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Anna Ibrahimbayova, Director of Magsud Ibrahimbayov Center, gave information about the event. She noted that the festive event "Beautiful Day" has the same name as one of the stories of the national writer, prominent screenwriter and director Magsud Ibrahimbayov.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova said that children's policy is one of the most important areas of the state policy in Azerbaijan. Many important documents have been adopted in country to address the problems of children in various fields.

“Today, all opportunities for the development of children have been created in Azerbaijan. Health, well-being, happy life of the younger generation are always in the center of attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva,” she noted.

At the event, Magsud Ibrahimbayov Center was awarded with diplomas of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

Chief of Staff at Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Riad Gasimov noted that the future of children is one of the main priorities of the state. The country's leadership is sensitive to this issue. One of the main directions of the state policy is to ensure the education, health of children, and the effective conduct of their leisure time, he said.

The heads of the Yaradan Creative Association Nigar Rzayeva and Vusal Rzayev, in turn, congratulated the children on the holiday and expressed their good wishes. They told about the work carried out in the country in the field of education and upbringing of children, their health.

The event was attended by more than 40 children from IstedArt and Creator Children projects.

The children took part in master classes organized by young artists, musicians, photographers and choreographers, they participated in entertainment games and musical competitions.

Then the children were presented with gifts from the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

It is noteworthy that the Creator Children project aims at creating conditions for identifying, developing and implementing the abilities of children aged 12 to 16, including children with disabilities, from low-income families, boarding schools and shelters.

IstedArt is a project implemented by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve to identify creative talents of children with disabilities and those deprived of parents.







