IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival reaches Ganja [PHOTO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A press conference dedicated to the 3rd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival was held in Baku on April 15.

The 3rd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival will be held in Baku on May 1-14, Trend Life reported.

The festival aims at promotion of the values of the intercultural dialogue, diversity and tolerance.

The project, co-organized by Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan in partnership with the Embassies of the EU Member States and the Embassies of Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Moldova, Israel, Switzerland is timed to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership.

Addressing the event, the Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said that the 3rd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival will be held also outside the capital, in Ganja.

Furthermore, the head of the political and social affairs and public relations department of the EU in Azerbaijan Denis Daniilidis, the head of the International Projects and Innovations at the Cultural Ministry Ramil Abbekirov, head of United Cultures Paola Casagrande unveiled the festival's program.

This year, the festival promises diverse choice of events.

More than 30 feature and documentary films on the theme of tolerance and diversity will be presented during the festival.

The festival will open with a photo exhibition of the works of a French photographer, Nicolas Landemard, resident of Brussels.

His photos catch the reality of European institutions in Brussels, with their daily routine. A special section of this exhibition will be dedicated to diversity.

World-famous film directors from France, Latvia, Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium will join the festival to present their movies and discuss various topics related to diversity.

Master classes for students and local young film directors on documentary film making as well as three spectacular concerts will be held as part of the event.

A special guest at the festival will be the famous Dutch director, Robert Rombout, with more than 35 years of filming experience who currently teaches in Belgium.











