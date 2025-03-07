D-8 Secretary General proposes Investment Cooperation Meeting in Baku

By Nazrin Abdul



D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization Secretary General Isiaka Abdulgadir Imam has proposed holding a meeting in Baku between the investment agencies of member countries to enhance investment cooperation.

Azernews reports that the D-8 Secretary-General shared the proposal on the social media platform "X" after meeting with Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev.

The Deputy Minister supported the idea and expressed readiness to foster cooperation in key areas, including transport, small and medium-sized enterprises, human resources development, ICT, trade, and investments.

The discussions highlighted the significance of partnerships in e-commerce and investment, with both sides agreeing to continue consultations on the proposed initiatives.