B2B Forum for Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland kicks off in Baku

By Nazrin Abdul



The "B2B Forum," dedicated to the development of business relations between Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland, has begun in Baku.

Trend reports that the forum is being held within the framework of the "LEF Network Azerbaijan" project, organized by the "Caspian Energy Club."

The forum is attended by Telman Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the "Caspian Energy Club"; Edgars Skuja, Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan; and media representatives.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Caspian Energy Club, Telman Aliyev, said that we will create a large organization in 100 countries of the world to unite Azerbaijani business.

Starting this year, the Azerbaijan National Business Association will be established. He added, "We will create a large organization in 100 countries to unite Azerbaijani businesses. Azerbaijani businesses operate in many countries, and we need support in this direction. We would like our cooperation to be bilateral, as bilateral actions are more successful."

The forum aims to foster stronger economic and business ties between the participating countries, with key stakeholders collaborating to explore new opportunities for mutual growth and development.