Azerbaijan's ASCO ship 'Khojaly' delivers sulfur cargo to Mexico

By Akbar Novruz



The "Handysize" dry cargo ship Khojaly of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC (ASCO) has successfully delivered 30,000 tons of sulfur from Long Beach, California, USA, to Santa Rosalia, Mexico.

According to ASCO, after unloading the cargo, the vessel proceeded in ballast condition to the port of Portland, USA, to load its next shipment. The Khojaly was commissioned in May 2024 to enhance ASCO’s cargo transportation capacity beyond the Caspian Sea and expand its operational geography.

With a deadweight of 38,593 tons, the Khojaly has unlimited sailing capabilities. It measures 180 meters in length, 30 meters in width, with a draft of 10.47 meters and a maximum speed of 15.7 knots. Its design allows easy access to shallow ports, ensuring flexible logistics.

Meanwhile, cargo and passenger transportation by ASCO's Maritime Transport Fleet continues as usual. However, the Caspian Oil Fleet's operations, which were temporarily suspended due to adverse weather, are expected to resume in the second half of the day.

As of 10:00 AM today, snowy and frosty weather persists across Azerbaijan. Temperatures recorded include 3°C in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, -5°C in the Aran regions, -14°C in Nakhchivan, -16°C in the mountainous areas, and -23°C in high-altitude zones. Due to strong winds in the Caspian Sea, ASCO ships from both the Maritime Transport and Caspian Oil Fleets had been anchored in safe harbors for precautionary measures.