SOCAR & Uniper ink Cooperation Program for 2024

By Asim Aliev

On December 1, 2023, the 8th meeting of the Coordinating Committee promoting sustainable partnership in the energy sector between the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Uniper was held in Berlin, Germany, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the steps taken towards the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the achievements in the field of human resources development in SOCAR, and the new strategies.

Besides, a presentation was made on the work done on the energy transition in Azerbaijan and SOCAR's future projects.

At the event, speeches of Azerbaijan's ambassador to Germany, leaders of SOCAR and Uniper companies were heard, ideas and experience were exchanged on the development of the energy industry.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that the event is important in terms of expanding cooperation between companies, conducting discussions on energy issues and planned projects.

Within the framework of the event, "Cooperation Program for 2024" was signed between SOCAR and "Uniper" company.

It should be noted that "Uniper", an international energy company, specializes in flexible and low-carbon energy solutions at the global level. In 2013, a long-term gas supply agreement was signed between Uniper and SOCAR companies to strengthen the security and diversification of Europe's energy supply. The enterprise established in 2016 for energy efficiency development serves the development of this cooperation.