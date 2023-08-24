Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, recently met with Rafael Grossy, Director-General of the International Agency for Atomic Energy (AEBA). According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the CEO of the AEBA reported the matter on Twitter, noting that cooperation with the AEBA and nuclear science have significantly increased Azerbaijani cotton production three times, Azernews reports, citing Agency.

The Deputy Minister's visit to the AEBA comes at a time when Azerbaijan is looking to increase its cotton production. The country has long been a major producer of cotton, but it has seen a decline in production in recent years. With the help of the AEBA, however, Azerbaijan is looking to increase its cotton production and become a major player in the global cotton market.

The AEBA is an international organization that works to promote the use of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes. It has been working with Azerbaijan since the early 2000s, providing technical assistance and training. The AEBA has also been involved in the development of the country's nuclear infrastructure, helping to build and maintain nuclear power plants.

The partnership between the AEBA and Azerbaijan has been beneficial for both sides. For Azerbaijan, the AEBA has provided the technical expertise and resources needed to increase cotton production. For the AEBA, the partnership has provided an opportunity to promote the use of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes.

The partnership between the AEBA and Azerbaijan is an example of how international organizations can work together to promote economic development and global peace. Through their collaboration, they have been able to increase cotton production in Azerbaijan and promote the use of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes.