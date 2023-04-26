AZPROMO discusses export procedures

Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) held a meeting with tomato exporters, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from AZPROMO, the event provided information about the agency's support measures, emphasized the importance of expanding the export geography, and discussed the export procedures required for the diversification of supply to foreign markets.

At the meeting, AZPROMO talked about the process of obtaining international certificates and the criteria of accepted quality standards for exploring new markets and establishing new cooperative relations, and the exporters' questions were answered.