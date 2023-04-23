SOCAR-BOTA? joint venture discussing possible projects in Türkiye and beyond

Discussions are underway on implementation of different projects in Türkiye and beyond by the joint venture of SOCAR Türkiye, subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and BOTA? Petroleum Pipeline Corporation, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s energy ministry.

The ministry said the joint venture was created in late 2022.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez earlier said that BOTA? and SOCAR have established a new company to sell gas to Europe.

"We have announced the goal of becoming a gas trading center, and Azerbaijan also supports us in this matter. The Balkan countries request gas from us and Azerbaijan. We’ll act on this issue together," the minister said.

Previously, Donmez said that the Turkish Parliament has started the process of amending legislation which is necessary for the start of the international gas trade center (gas hub).

"As for gas trade by the joint venture, we will provide more detailed information if there are updates," said Azerbaijan’s energy ministry.