Uzbekistan keen on learning about experience of economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan

Qabil Ashirov

Khayyam Farzaliyev, the deputy chairman of AzerGold CJSC received the delegation led by Mansurkhoja Yusupxocaev, the head of the Strategic Enterprises Transformation Coordination Department of the Agency for Strategic Reforms under the President of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports citing the company.

The meeting discussed the deepening economic relations between the two countries. The delegation noted that Uzbekistan is interested in learning about the experience of economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

Feruz Ahmadov, head of the Interregional Inspectorate for Work with Large Taxpayers of the State Tax Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, spoke about the tax reforms implemented in Uzbekistan and its impact on the development of business, especially industry.

Later, information was exchanged between the two countries in the field of tax legislation to attract investments in the mining sector, and the questions of the guests were answered. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.