Offshore Shah Deniz output may reach its peak in 2023

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov





It may be possible to reach the peak production of the second stage of development of the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field in 2023, Azernews reports, referring to Baxtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President of Communications and External Relations in the Middle East and Caspian Region of BP.

He said that production from Shah Deniz was higher than planned last year and the growth continues. Currently, the efficiency of field operations is 99 percent. In 2022, when prices were high, the production of additional volumes than the annual plan meant additional income for both our country and investors.

According to him, achieving excess production indicators in volumes was possible due to new technologies, necessary adjustments to the work plan, and productivity of the wells.

“This trend will continue this year too and we hope that we will be able to protect the growth rate of the output. During this year we will have an opportunity to reach peak production with regard to Shah Deniz 2 stage,” B. Aslanbayli added.



