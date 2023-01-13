Baku SMB house to provide mediation services to businessmen on commercial disputes

Ayya Lmahamad

The recently established Baku SMB House will provide mediation services to businessmen to resolve commercial disputes, Azernews reports.

The Mediation Council provides entrepreneurs with access to mediation services to resolve business disputes without going to court and ensures promptness in this area.

The council’s business hours are 0900 (GMT +4) to 1800 (GMT +4), five days a week.

The council Board Chairman, Nadir Adilov, heads of mediation institutions in Baku, and mediators viewed the conditions created for entrepreneurs in the Baku SMB House on January 11.

Baku SMB House management provided detailed information about the G2B and B2B services provided to entrepreneurs, as well as training, startup, and mediation venues.

Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) will provide the necessary support to the Mediation Council.