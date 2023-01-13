CBA puts up short-term notes for auction

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted two auctions for the placement of the Azerbaijani Central Bank's (CBA) 168-day and 252-day short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on January 12, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the bank, during the first auction, 9 investors submitted 13 bids.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 23.19 million manat ($13.6 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 96.33 manat or $56.66 (8.16 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 15 million manat ($8.82 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 29, 2023.

During the second auction, 9 investors submitted 12 bids.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 19.89 million manat ($11.7 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 94.12 manat or $55.3 (8.91 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 15 million manat ($8.82 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is September 21, 2023.