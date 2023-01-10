UK identifies various economic fields for co-op increase with Azerbaijan

By Trend

The UK considers energy, infrastructure, agriculture, ICT, healthcare, as well as financial and professional services, as the most promising fields of cooperation with Azerbaijan, Kenan Poleo, HM Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, told Trend.

"We have identified six sectors of the economy that we want to help grow through our joint intergovernmental commission," Poleo said.

According to the trade commissioner, the total trade in goods and services between the UK and Azerbaijan from April 2021 through March 2022 amounted to 1.1 billion pounds.

He noted that the main exports from the UK to Azerbaijan include technology, engineering equipment and oil machinery, services.

"Over thirty years of bilateral relations, the UK has been the single largest foreign direct investor in Azerbaijan. BP alone has invested $84 billion. In 2021, we agreed with President Ilham Aliyev that our focus going forward will be supporting Azerbaijan’s economic diversification," he added.

Additionally, the UK is the first international partner to support the work of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), clearing land mines in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. It is one of the most important programs that the UK Government is supporting Azerbaijan at the moment.