Azerbaijan drafts new national standards for ICT sector

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

A regular meeting of the technical committee for standardization of information and communication technologies (TC 05) was held at the Digital Development and Transport Ministry, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the work done under the action plan 2022 and important issues to be addressed in 2023, including the preparation of new national standards recognized as relevant in the sector.

Three meetings of the committee were held in 2022, seven national standards envisaged in the ICT sector were prepared, and seven other standards previously adopted under the current legislation were periodically reviewed.

“Standardization is based on the results of science, technology, and best practices, and defines the basis not only for current but also for future development and is constantly evolving thanks to scientific and technological progress. The dynamic development of the ICT field makes it necessary to create national standards in this field both in Azerbaijan and in other countries around the world,” the ministry stated.

The new composition, regulation, and structure of the committee were approved on December 27, 2021. The chair of the committee is Bakhtiyar Mammadov, deputy chief of staff of the ministry, and the secretary is Gulam Abdullayev, chief adviser at the department of technological development of the ministry.