Azerbaijan lifts restrictions related to bird flu outbreak in Iraq

By Trend

Restrictions related to the outbreak of bird flu in Iraq have been lifted, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza was previously recorded in the Iraqi provinces of Salah Al-Din and Basra. At present, the epizootic health status in these areas has been restored.

In this regard, previously imposed restrictions on these provinces in terms of the threat of the spread of bird flu have been lifted.