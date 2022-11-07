TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

07 November 2022 [15:54] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

October 24

1.7

October 31

1.7

October 25

1.7

November 1

1.7

October 26

1.7

November 2

1.7

October 27

1.7

November 3

1.7

October 28

1.7

November 4

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0293 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has dropped by 0.0128 manat and amounted to 1.6785 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

October 24

1.6741

October 31

1.693

October 25

1.6796

November 1

1.6839

October 26

1.6926

November 2

1.6802

October 27

1.7125

November 3

1.6719

October 28

1.6977

November 4

1.6637

Average weekly

1.6913

Average weekly

1.6785

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0274 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

October 24

0.0276

October 31

0.0276

October 25

0.0276

November 1

0.0275

October 26

0.0276

November 2

0.0269

October 27

0.0276

November 3

0.0277

October 28

0.0272

November 4

0.0273

Average weekly

0.0275

Average weekly

0.0274

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0913 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

October 24

0.0914

October 31

0.0914

October 25

0.0914

November 1

0.0913

October 26

0.0914

November 2

0.0914

October 27

0.0914

November 3

0.0912

October 28

0.0914

November 4

0.0913

Average weekly

0.0914

Average weekly

0.0913


