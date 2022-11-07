Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate October 24 1.7 October 31 1.7 October 25 1.7 November 1 1.7 October 26 1.7 November 2 1.7 October 27 1.7 November 3 1.7 October 28 1.7 November 4 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0293 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has dropped by 0.0128 manat and amounted to 1.6785 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate October 24 1.6741 October 31 1.693 October 25 1.6796 November 1 1.6839 October 26 1.6926 November 2 1.6802 October 27 1.7125 November 3 1.6719 October 28 1.6977 November 4 1.6637 Average weekly 1.6913 Average weekly 1.6785

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0274 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate October 24 0.0276 October 31 0.0276 October 25 0.0276 November 1 0.0275 October 26 0.0276 November 2 0.0269 October 27 0.0276 November 3 0.0277 October 28 0.0272 November 4 0.0273 Average weekly 0.0275 Average weekly 0.0274

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0913 manat.