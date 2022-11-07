Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
October 24
1.7
October 31
1.7
October 25
1.7
November 1
1.7
October 26
1.7
November 2
1.7
October 27
1.7
November 3
1.7
October 28
1.7
November 4
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0293 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has dropped by 0.0128 manat and amounted to 1.6785 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
October 24
1.6741
October 31
1.693
October 25
1.6796
November 1
1.6839
October 26
1.6926
November 2
1.6802
October 27
1.7125
November 3
1.6719
October 28
1.6977
November 4
1.6637
Average weekly
1.6913
Average weekly
1.6785
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0274 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
October 24
0.0276
October 31
0.0276
October 25
0.0276
November 1
0.0275
October 26
0.0276
November 2
0.0269
October 27
0.0276
November 3
0.0277
October 28
0.0272
November 4
0.0273
Average weekly
0.0275
Average weekly
0.0274
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0913 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
October 24
0.0914
October 31
0.0914
October 25
0.0914
November 1
0.0913
October 26
0.0914
November 2
0.0914
October 27
0.0914
November 3
0.0912
October 28
0.0914
November 4
0.0913
Average weekly
0.0914
Average weekly
0.0913