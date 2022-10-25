Azerbaijan participating in World Social Security Forum in Morocco

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is participating in the World Social Security Forum underway in Marrakech, Morocco, on October 24-28, Azernews reports.

The country is represented at the international forum by a delegation, headed by State Social Protection Fund Chairman Himalay Mamishov.

The participants in the forum will discuss the basic role of social security, the best reform strategies, and issues related to innovation in sustainable, adequate, and accessible social security systems. Discussions are based on the new International Social Security Association global report, which analyzes social security strategies in the context of rapid labor market transformations, demographic change, and technological development.

Organized by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) every three years, the World Forum is the most important international event in the area of social security. The WSSF gathers over 1,000 participants from 150 countries, including ministers, directors, officers, senior executives, and international experts.

In addition to more than 120 speakers in 40+ sessions, highlights of the WSSF will include the ISSA Award for Outstanding Achievements in Social Security, the launch of new ISSA Guidelines, presentations of innovations in social security, and the opportunity to engage with the wide range of ISSA products and services.

The World Forum will also include the 34th ISSA General Assembly and the 39th Session of the ISSA Council, as well as the elections of a president, a treasurer, and members of the Bureau and the Control Commission of the ISSA.