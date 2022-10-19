TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan adopts new rules on repo market

19 October 2022

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has adopted rules for determining the Repo subject, as well as for calculating the collateral ratio on Repo transactions, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

According to the statement, the BSE developed the "Rules for determining the Repo subject and calculating the collateral ratio on Repo transactions", entering into force on October 18, 2022, in order to improve liquidity and risk management mechanisms on Repo transactions for corporate securities that are the subject of Repo.

