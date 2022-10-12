Baku, Chisinau eye development of business ties

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Moldova have discussed the development of relations between business communities of both countries and joint initiatives in this sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and the Moldovan delegation, which is on an official visit to Azerbaijan. The delegation consists of Moldovan Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry State Secretary Sergiu Gherciu, Investment Agency's General Director Marin Ciobanu, Agency for Development and Modernization of Agriculture Director Maxim Popop, and others.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation development. SMBDA's representatives and local entrepreneurs were invited to visit Moldova.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 29, 1992. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova was opened on October 5, 2005, while the embassy of Moldova in Azerbaijan was opened on November 1, 2005.

In total, fifty-nine documents were signed between the two countries. The trade relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova amounted to $6.2 million in 2021.