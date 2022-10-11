Azerbaijan well-placed to welcome visitors from Europe - UNWTO

By Trend

Azerbaijan is an attractive option for tourists, most notably from key European source markets, World Tourism Organization, a UN Specialized Agency (UNWTO), told Trend.

"In supporting its tourism sector throughout the pandemic, Azerbaijan is well-placed to welcome visitors back. The country has invested well in tourism infrastructure and in tourism workers. Coupled with the country’s bountiful natural landscapes, its rich gastronomy," the organization said.

According to UNWTO, the uncertain economic environment seems to have reversed prospects for a global return to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the near term. Some 61 percent of experts now see a potential return of international arrivals to 2019 levels in 2024 or later, while those indicating a return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 has diminished (27 percent) compared to the May survey (48 percent).

The experts say that the economic environment continues to be the main factor weighing on the recovery of international tourism. Rising inflation and the spike in oil prices result in higher transport and accommodation costs, while putting consumer purchasing power and savings under pressure.

As one of the most active members of UNWTO, Azerbaijan has shown a firm commitment to the sustainable recovery of tourism, the source noted.

Azerbaijan is one of the active members of UNWTO and has shown notable development in tourism in last years. In turn, tourism is now established as an important part of Azerbaijan´s economy, as well as a key provider of jobs and opportunity for people across the country, including, increasingly, in rural communities.

"Among our most recent collaboration, Azerbaijan served as a member of Executive Council for 2017-2021 and hosted the 110th Session of Executive Council on 16-18 June, 2019, as well as 57th meeting of the Commission for Europe in 2014. Furthermore, Azerbaijan has participated in "UNWTO Best Tourism Villages" initiative and was one of the partners of the first Global Youth Tourism Summit organized by UNWTO from June 27 through July 3, 2022," the organization said.

According to the source, UNWTO looks forward to continuing our fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan and enhance it further.

"We commend Azerbaijan for the new edition of "Law on Tourism" on 18 February 2022, which is designed to ensure sustainable development of tourism in the country, to form a reliable and attractive image of Azerbaijan in the international tourism market and to increase its competitiveness," UNWTO said.