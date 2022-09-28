Azerbaijan, Germany discuss prospects of economic ties dev't

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed the current state and development directions of the economic partnership between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed cooperation prospects in the field of investments, energy, Twinning projects, and business support.

"During the meeting with Ralf Horlemann, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan (@GerAmb_Baku), we discussed the current state and development directions of the economic partnership between our countries, as well as the cooperation prospects in the fields of #investment-s, #energy, Twinning projects and business support," Mikayil Jabbarov twitted.

Azerbaijan and Germany established diplomatic relations on February 20, 1992. On September 2, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its first embassy in Western Europe, in Germany, while on September 22, 1992, Germany established its embassy in Azerbaijan. The two countries are successfully cooperating in various fields of economy. Azerbaijan is the main economic and trade partner of Germany in the South Caucasus.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $1.2 billion in 2021.