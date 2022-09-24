Azercosmos, Voyager Space ink MoU on space initiatives

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos and Voyager Space, a global leader in space exploration, have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a regional hub for space exploration in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This strategic collaboration paves the way for Azercosmos and Voyager Space to proactively develop mutually beneficial space infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing initiatives, research programs, and further opportunities for innovation.

With the potential to exchange experience and knowledge, the organizations will focus on commercial and educational opportunities in the country to foster a thriving local space ecosystem.

“We look forward to working with our partners at Voyager Space to improve the knowledge of what space programs, data, and technologies can bring to users on Earth, and bring unprecedented opportunities to our country,” Azercosmos's Board Chairman Samaddin Asadov said.

He added that this is another milestone in Azercosmos' mission to bolster a local space ecosystem that could be effectively integrated into the global space value chain with a strong global partner.

“As the world begins to move beyond the International Space Station-era, we are opening doors for emerging space nations to join, and ultimately lead, in exploration and science. Voyager is thrilled to help establish an innovative space hub in Azerbaijan. Space technology has the power to transform societies, and we look forward to establishing a sustainable space ecosystem in the region,” Voyager Space's Chief Revenue Officer Clay Mowry said.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence. Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators via a fiber-optic network.