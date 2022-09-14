SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz consider prospects for further cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

A delegation of the Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) tripped Uzbekneftegaz JSC and production facilities on September 7-9, Azernews reports per Uzbek media.

The visit was held in accordance with a roadmap, designed to enhance oil and gas cooperation between the two companies.

Within the framework of the visit, a presentation was held on the current state and prospects for the development of deep oil and gas processing in Uzbekistan. The discussions also covered oil and gas chemical projects, as well as SOCAR's activities.

The parties exchanged views on the reforms being implemented towards the transformation and digitalization of the corporate governance system and the experience achieved in the course of the activities.

The SOCAR delegation paid special attention to the contribution of Uzbekneftegaz to the oil and gas industry in the region and CIS countries.

The delegation members visited production facilities of the Uzbekistan GTL plant, Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex, and Shurtan Oil and Gas Production Department in the Kashkadarya region and familiarized themselves with the technological capabilities and production processes of the enterprises.

Following the visit, members of the delegation expressed readiness to continue the joint work of the two companies and establish points of interest of the parties.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ??and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.