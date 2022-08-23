Azerbaijani SMBDA talks employed residents at Zangilan's garment factory

By Trend

A total of 12 residents of Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district have been provided with jobs at the Gillmed garment factory, the first manufacturing enterprise in the village, the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the SMBDA, business training is being continued to support the self-employment of the residents.

The factory, created on the basis of a public-private partnership with the support of the agency, produces medical textiles, medical masks and shoe covers, and uniforms.

Currently, the enterprise produces more than 8,000 medical masks and other medical textiles daily.

The plant aims to increase the number of employees to 50 and expand production.

In May of this year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the production process of the Gillmed garment factory.