Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan to further simplify cargo transportation

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan aim to further simplify the process of cargo transportation through the territory of their countries, the Uzbek Transport Ministry reports.

According to the ministry, at present, there is a gradual increase in cargo transportation along the so-called 'Middle Corridor'.

"Uzbekistan's cargo carriers are increasing the movement of goods across the Caspian Sea. In this regard, Uzbekistan plans, together with the transport authorities of countries through whose territory this corridor runs, to create the most favorable conditions," the ministry said.

Previously, the railway organizations of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan have already provided discounts of up to 70 percent on the transportation of container block trains.

On August 2, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan signed the Tashkent Declaration. The declaration on the results of the trilateral Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan-Turkiye Dialogue was signed by Turkish and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu and Jeyhun Bayramov as well as Acting Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov. The declaration is aimed at strengthening relations between the three nations.