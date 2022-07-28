Baku, Cairo eye health cooperation development

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Egypt have discussed the development of cooperation in the health sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Egyptian ambassador Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamidi and Foreign Ministry Assistant for European Affairs Ihab Nasr.

Recalling that the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992, Musayev stressed that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt is successful and exemplary in all spheres.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries in the field of health policy and public health takes place at the international level through the cooperation of health ministers in the World Health Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

In turn, Ihab Nasr emphasized that Egypt attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan at various levels in different spheres.

He praised the reforms carried out in the healthcare system of Azerbaijan and drew attention to the successful cooperation between the two countries in the pharmaceutical industry in recent years.

During the meeting, the parties discussed fresh prospects for strengthening cooperation in healthcare and medical science, as well as the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals in the future.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 27, 1992. The Egyptian embassy in Baku has been operating since April 1993, while Azerbaijan's embassy in Cairo has been open since January 1994.

In total, the two countries signed around 50 documents on cooperation in various areas.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Egypt amounted to $42.4 million in 2021, and to $4.1 million in the first five months of 2022.