Azerbaijan to introduce new fines in heating sector

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved Laws amending the Administrative Offenses Code and the Law 'On Electricity Power', Trend reports.

According to the upgraded code and law, from now on, consumers who undermine preventing violations of legal requirements for the heating sector will be fined.

The fine will amount to 20 manat ($11.78) for individuals, 50 manat ($29.45) for officials, and 100 manat ($58.91) for legal entities.

Until now, the penalty has been applied only in the gas and electricity sectors.