Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $6.19 on July 12 compared to the previous price, amounting to $113.91 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 12 amounted to $112.48 per barrel, down by $6.2 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.05 per barrel on July 12, decreasing by $6.16 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $5.7 compared to the previous price and made up $108.91 per barrel.