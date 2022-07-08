Some 540m cu. m. of Azerbaijani gas transported to Greece in 1H2022

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 540m cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas were transported to Greece via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in the first half of this year, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas.

"We discussed our energy cooperation developing through #TAP with @KostasSkrekas, Greek Minister of Environment and Energy. In the first half of the year, 540 million cm of gas was transported to #Greece," Shahbazov wrote on his official Twitter page.

To recall, with the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. Of the total amount of transported gas, over 6.8 billion cubic meters reached Italy and approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters were delivered to Greece and Bulgaria.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that about 19 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas will be exported in 2022. Of this volume, more than 8 billion cubic meters will be exported to Turkey and more than 7 billion cubic meters to Italy. The remaining gas will be divided between Georgia, Bulgaria, and Greece.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Greece were established in 1992. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Hellenic Republic has been operating since April 2004, while the Embassy of the Hellenic Republic in Azerbaijan was established in May 1993. In total, around twenty-four documents were signed between the two countries. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $435.7 million in 2021.