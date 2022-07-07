Azerbaijani state Internet providers to announce new tariffs for subscribers

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s state Internet providers Aztelekom and Baktelecom under the country’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will announce new tariffs fortheir subscribers, the press service of providers told Trend.

Reportedly, users of 4 Mbps and 10 Mbps will get faster Internet connection, with a data transfer rate of 15 Mbps and 30 Mbps respectively, from Aug.6, 2022 and will be required to pay in accordance with new tariff packages.

"Tariffs of 4 Mbps and 10 Mbps will be canceled from August 6," the press service noted.

The cost of Aztelekom and Baktelecom's 4 Mbps and 10 Mbps tariffs is 13 manat ($7.6) and 19 manat ($11.1) per month, respectively.