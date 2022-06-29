Development of co-op in auto industry is one of Iran's main priorities - official

By Trend

The development of cooperation in the auto industry with neighboring, regional and non-regional countries is one of Iran's main priorities, Advisor to the Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Hamid Adabi told Trend.

According to Adabi, cooperation with various countries in the automotive industry is carried out mainly by Iran's Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) and Saipa Group.

“Taking into account the opportunities of the mentioned two companies, it is possible to implement various manufacturing plans in the automotive industry and increase export capacity,” he added.

The advisor said the Transport Department of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran has put on its agenda access to export markets by using the existing potential.

"Increasing manufacturing, regulating prices, using modern technologies for production, developing professional after-sales service programs to maintain and increase customer satisfaction, and increasing exports are the steps to be taken to achieve the goals in the automotive industry," he said.

Adabi noted that under the programs of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade of Iran, the country's automotive companies, especially, Iran Khodro and Saipa, will identify new export markets and strengthen international cooperation by conducting accurate research. Regional and international cooperation with the professionalism, technical knowledge and workforce of the country's local automotive companies will definitely develop day by day.

"Given that the specialists of Iran Khodro and Saipa are holding international talks, there should soon be positive news about the success of these two companies," he added.

The official emphasized that some Russian companies have announced their readiness to use the opportunities of Iran Khodro Company for joint manufacturing and to launch joint manufacturing facilities in this regard.

“Iran's Saipa Company is also seeking to use trade opportunities with Russia to develop international and trade ties. About five years ago, Saipa manufactured more than 1,000 ‘Tiba’ cars to carry out the homologation process, while recently, large-scale efforts have been made to produce Quick and Shahin cars, as well as other cars in the future,” Adabi noted.

According to him, Russian companies are interested in cooperating with Iran's Saipa. Russian companies want to not only import Saipa cars, but also take advantage of the company's professionalism in the field of production technology and cooperate in this area, he said.

Speaking about Iran's cooperation with Azerbaijan in the automotive industry, Adabi added that Iran Khodro Company previously manufactured ‘Samand’ cars in the Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan in the form of CKD (Completely Knocked-Down).

“After the suspension of cooperation, the two countries resumed cooperation in 2018 in the Neftchala district of Azerbaijan for the joint production of ‘Dena’, ‘Samand LX’ cars. Iran Khodro Company is on the agenda to continue manufacturing cooperation with Azerbaijan and to expand trade relations and conduct serious discussions for the current ?ranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023),” the official said.

Adabi pointed out that Saipa has organized the sale of ‘Pride’ cars in Azerbaijan in the form of CBU (Completely Built Unit).

“In recent years, ‘Saina’ cars have also been exported to Azerbaijan in the form of CBU. However, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in Azerbaijan-Saipa cooperation to be reduced. At present, research is underway into Saipa's comprehensive cooperation program with Azerbaijan,” he said.