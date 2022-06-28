Chairman of State Tourism Agency meets with OIC Secretary-General

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency (STA) Fuad Naghiyev has met with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha during the 11th OIC session, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

Addressing the meeting, Fuad Naghiyev expressed satisfaction with hosting the 11th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and thanked the OIC Secretary-General for organizational support.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev briefed Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha about the reconstruction work carried out in the Karabakh region after Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

Fuad Naghiyev also informed the OIC Secretary-General about Karabakh's tourism potential.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan attaches importance to the development of relations with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha expressed his confidence that the ministerial meeting on June 28 will contribute to the further expansion of tourism ties between member countries.



