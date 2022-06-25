Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $120.07 per barrel, having decreased by $7.75 (6.06 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $121.73 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $117.78.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $118.55 per barrel this week, down by $7.91 (6.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $120.18 per barrel, while the minimum price was $116.25.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $77.3 per barrel this week, which was $8.19 (9.59 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.01 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $75.02.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $118.83 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $7.78 (6.14 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $120.54 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $116.59.
Oil grade/date
June 20, 2022
June 21, 2022
June 22, 2022
June 23, 2022
June 24, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$120.86
$121.73
$117.78
$118.57
$121.43
$120.07
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$119.26
$120.18
$116.25
$117.12
$119.96
$118.55
Urals (EX NOVO)
$78.23
$79.01
$75.02
$75.74
$78.53
$77.3
Brent Dated
$119.74
$120.54
$116.59
$117.33
$119.95
$118.83