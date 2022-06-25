Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $120.07 per barrel, having decreased by $7.75 (6.06 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $121.73 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $117.78.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $118.55 per barrel this week, down by $7.91 (6.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $120.18 per barrel, while the minimum price was $116.25.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $77.3 per barrel this week, which was $8.19 (9.59 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.01 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $75.02.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $118.83 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $7.78 (6.14 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $120.54 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $116.59.