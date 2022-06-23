Azerbaijan, Denmark discuss cooperation in production of wind turbines components

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Denmark have discussed the opportunities for cooperation in organizing the production of wind turbine components, Azernews reports, citing the Economy Ministry.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev with Danish global wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas company, Sales Director for Eastern Europe and the CIS Igor Nus.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the favorable business environment in the country, the economic potential of the liberated territories, opportunities for further expansion of partnership in the management sphere, and the efficient use of natural resources, alternative and renewable energy.

The parties also exchanged views on the effective use of Azerbaijan’s potential in the sphere of wind energy and investment opportunities.

It should be noted that the Danish Vestas company has implemented projects in 85 countries in the field of wind energy, alternative and renewable energy, development, and implementation of sustainable energy solutions.

The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Denmark were established on April 2, 1992. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $24 million in 2021.