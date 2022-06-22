Ministry: relocation of sheep, bee farms to liberated lands underway

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry has stated that the relocation of flocks of sheep and bee farms to the liberated lands is underway, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, Kalbajar region has a lot of potential for cattle grazing since the fields are so rich in vegetation and fodder. These pastures were the primary migratory points for farms functioning in various areas of Azerbaijan during the pre-occupation period. During the season, farms from around 30 different locations relocated to Kalbajar pastures of Sariyer, Soyudlu, and Goshdash. This is the second year after the liberation of the lands from Armenian occupation that the migration of sheep farms to the Kalbajar pastures is taking place.

Employees of the Agrarian Services Agency are monitoring sheep farms relocated to Kalbajar and Lachin pastures. The monitoring's goal is to assess the overall health of the herds in the pastures and to give on-site veterinary help to animals in need of treatment. The initial monitoring, which included a group of veterinarians, took place on the Sariyer plateau in the Kalbajar area.

Appropriate preventative measures have been implemented to avoid animal diseases in flocks of animals migrating to freed territories, in accordance with the authorized migration laws. After being immunized against specific deadly illnesses, the animals were free to travel.

Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Services Agency Bayandur Rzayev said that all veterinary precautions, including vaccination, were carried out on the farms.

"Prior to the migration, preventive measures have been completed. The animals were vaccinated against especially dangerous diseases, including scabies and anthrax. Before moving to the pastures, the herds underwent special bathing to prevent the transport of blood-parasitic disease carriers on the animals in the pastures. The veterinarians inspect the general condition of the herds. The animals undergo a general examination, and veterinary care is provided to animals in need of treatment. We believe that the nature of the Kalbajar pastures, rich grass resources, and mineral-rich waters will have a significant impact on increasing the productivity of these farms,” Rzayev said.

As part of a pilot project last year, around 10,000 small and big cattle were transported to Kalbajar grasslands for the first time. Over 300,000 cattle have been moved to pastures this year. Farmers from all freed areas were permitted to relocate their sheep farms to the Kalbajar and Lachin pastures in 2022.