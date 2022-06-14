Azerbaijan plans to adopt accord on human capital

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A document aimed at developing human capital is planned to be adopted in Azerbaijan by the end of 2022, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of local IT companies.

"Relevant document has been prepared and submitted by us to the government," the minister added.

Further, Nabiyev reminded that up to 3,000 specialists in the field of IT graduate from the local universities, however, this is not enough to meet the demand of banks and IT companies.

He noted that currently, the regulation of tax and customs issues is also important for the creation of an IT ecosystem.