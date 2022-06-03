TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs

03 June 2022 [14:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Work is underway to design the construction of ten reservoirs, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJCS Zakir Guliyev told Trend.

"Commission for the rational use of water resources in Azerbaijan is currently discussing issues related to the design of ten reservoirs, and their construction is expected on the rivers of Greater Caucasus mountain," Guliyev said.

Guliyev added that it is planned to build large reservoirs on the Hakari and Bargushad rivers [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

