AMFA talks new cooperation opportunities for member institutions

By Trend

Member institutions are invited to cooperate in implementing social projects of the Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association (AMFA) in the field of new services, AMFA Governance Board Chair of Finance for Development LLC non-banking credit organization (NBCO) Jalal Aliyev told Trend.

"In this regard, the AMFA signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on the establishment of forest areas within the NBCO's support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," he said.

The chair outlined the implementation of 50 international projects by the Association.