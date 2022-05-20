Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund pays interest on bonds

By Trend

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan has made another interest payment on bonds, Trend reports citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the Fund’s prospectus, a specific part of the nominal residual value of securities is paid in addition to the interest payment on the bond payment date, which is equal to the share of principal debt payments on the assets included in mortgage coverage.

BSE noted that the issuer made another payment of interest on the bonds on May 16. The amount of balance at the face value of the specified bonds was 666.02 manat ($391.7).

Interest income in three percent, with regular payments, will be calculated based on this amount.