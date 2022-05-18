Azerbaijan limits transit of live poultry through its territory

By Trend

The transit of live poultry through Azerbaijan from several administrative-territorial units of Indonesia, Sweden, the US and the Philippines has been temporarily limited, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency told Trend.

According to the agency, following the information of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), foot-and-mouth disease was registered in the Indonesian Aceh and East Java provinces, virulent Newcastle disease – in the Swedish Scania province, and highly pathogenic avian influenza – in the Bulgarian Gabrovo province, the US state of Utah, the Philippine provinces of Isabela, South Davao, South Cotabato and Maguindanao.

For protection from infection with the diseases, a temporary restriction was also introduced on the import and transit of live animals, products of animal origin and raw materials, including eggs of farming and hatching hens, poultry meat, finished meat products, all types of poultry products, feed additives for poultry, and equipment used for poultry farms from the above mentioned administrative-territorial units.