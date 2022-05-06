Azerbaijani oil prices increase

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $3.39 on May 5 compared to the previous price, settling at $116.94 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 5 amounted to $115.71 per barrel, also up by $3.39 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $75.7 per barrel on May 5, grew by $3.31 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $3.39 compared to the previous price and made up $112.41 per barrel.