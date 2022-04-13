Azerbaijan's Central Bank auctions off notes

By Trend

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has held an auction to place notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the BSE, the notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 84 days were placed.

During the auction, eight investors submitted 10 bids during the auction.

The total amount of the bids at nominal prices exceeded 117.1 million manat ($68.8 million).

The average weighted price of one note amounted to slightly over 99.27 manat or $58.39 (3.15 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

The maturity date of the notes is July 4, 2022.