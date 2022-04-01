Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 39.4 pct

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by $130.6 million, or 39.4 percent, in January-February 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its February export review.

In the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan's exports totaled $6 billion, including $461.8 million in the non-oil sector. Fruit and vegetable production increased by $21.9 million to $92.3 million compared to January-February 2021.

Cotton yarn came in first with $51.1 million in non-oil exports, followed by carbamide with $29.3 million and hazelnuts with $28.6 million.

Turkey ranked first with $153.3 million in non-oil product exports in January-February, followed by Russia with $119.1 million and Georgia with $28.1 million.

During the normalization process, exports amounted to $2.9 billion in February 2022. Non-oil exports increased by 24 percent to $229.6 million. In addition, food exports increased by 19.4 percent to $51.7 million, while non-food exports increased by 25.4 percent to $117.9 million.

Turkey ranked first with $82.7 million in non-oil product exports in February, followed by Russia with $48 million and Georgia with $13.6 million. Cotton yarn ($28.9 million) are first on the list of non-oil exports in February 2022, followed by electricity ($16 million) and carbamide ($14.7 million).

The export review also included data on export orders received by the Azexport.az portal. As a result, the portal received orders totaling $83.9 million in January-February 2022. In February 2022, the value of export orders received by Azexport.az was $38.7 million. It should be noted that the portal received $2.8 billion in export orders from 145 countries between January 2017 and February 28, 2021.

Furthermore, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in March of this year was $24.3 million.

The purpose of the export review is to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets, and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.