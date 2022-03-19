TODAY.AZ / Business

Envoy: UK provides full support to renewable energy sources' dev't in Azerbaijan

19 March 2022 [17:33] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The UK provides full support to the development of renewable energy sources (RES) in Azerbaijan, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said while answering a question from a Trend correspondent.

According to him, the UK conducts constant negotiations with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, particularly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on strengthening the commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"We also hope that the joint project of bp, ministries of energy and economy of Azerbaijan on the construction of a solar power plant in the liberated territories will be implemented soon," Sharp said.

