Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $135.99 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $116.64.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Oil grade/date
Mar. 7, 2022
Mar. 8, 2022
Mar. 9, 2022
Mar. 10, 2022
Mar. 11, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$128.71
$135.99
$127.12
$118.56
$116.64
$125.4
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$126.88
$134.52
$125.76
117.25
$115.54
$123.99
Urals (EX NOVO)
$95.83
$103.21
$95.18
$86.16
$83.7
$92.81
Brent Dated
$130.05
$137.64
$129.52
$121.11
$118.98
$127.46