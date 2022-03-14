TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

14 March 2022 [16:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $135.99 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $116.64.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Oil grade/date

Mar. 7, 2022

Mar. 8, 2022

Mar. 9, 2022

Mar. 10, 2022

Mar. 11, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$128.71

$135.99

$127.12

$118.56

$116.64

$125.4

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$126.88

$134.52

$125.76

117.25

$115.54

$123.99

Urals (EX NOVO)

$95.83

$103.21

$95.18

$86.16

$83.7

$92.81

Brent Dated

$130.05

$137.64

$129.52

$121.11

$118.98

$127.46

