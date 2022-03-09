TODAY.AZ / Business

Uzbekistan Airways resuming regular flights to Azerbaijan

09 March 2022 [11:51] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways is resuming regular flights to Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the airport, the flights will be operated once a week - on Tuesdays.

"The first flight is scheduled for March 15. The Uzbekistan Airways plane will depart from Tashkent at 14:40 (GMT+5) and land in Baku at 16:35 (GMT+4). The return flight from Baku is scheduled for 17:35 (GMT+ 4), and arrival in Tashkent - at 21:10 (GMT +5)," the airport said.

Besides, according to the schedule of Uzbekistan Airways, from April the airline will fly to Azerbaijan twice a week - on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Thursdays, an Uzbekistan Airways plane will depart from Tashkent at 13:40 and land in the capital of Azerbaijan at 15:35. The plane returning from Baku to Tashkent will depart at 16:35 and arrive in the Uzbek capital at 20:10.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/216822.html

Print version

Views: 63

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also